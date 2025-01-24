Grateful To Subhash Ghai For Entrusting Us With The Iconic Title ‘Deva’: Siddharth Roy Kapur

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) On filmmaker Subhash Ghai's landmark 80th birthday, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has expressed gratitude for handing over the title“Deva”, a name that has been in Ghai's cinematic custody since 1987, which was reserved for a starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

After just one phone call with Siddharth, the filmmaker agreed to give away the title with just one condition that the cine icon Big B also approves. Later, Amitabh nodded in agreement.

Expressing his gratitude, Siddharth said, "All of us at Roy Kapur Films and the film's team are so honoured and grateful to Subhashji for entrusting us with the iconic title Deva. In just one call with him, he immediately agreed to relinquish the title with the blessings of Mr. Bachchan, who was also kind enough to give us the go-ahead.”

The producer said that“Deva” is a title that carries immense legacy and weight, having been envisioned by Subhashji himself for a grand project with Amitabh Bachchan in the late 1980s.

“His passing this torch to us speaks volumes about his generosity. The entire Deva team is doing everything possible to uphold this title's essence and to deliver an action extravaganza that echoes the intensity and impact that Subhashji had once envisioned.”

The producer then wished the filmmaker:“Happy 80th Birthday Subhashji! We hope to make you proud.”

“Deva” is an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

During the trailer launch, Shahid shared his experience of playing Dev Ambre in the film.

He said:“Deva is a piece of my heart,” he said.

Shahid shared that this was the“next step” in his journey.

“For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It's been one of the most challenging films of my career. There's so much in Dev's character that I don't want to reveal just yet-you'll have to watch it on January 31.”

The film will be released on January 31.