Smobler And Singapore's Rock Icon Inch Chua Launch Music For Good To Champion Young Musicians In The Sandbox

SINGAPORE, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smobler , the leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, is excited to announce the launch of Sonik Satellitez, a groundbreaking music-driven game in partnership with Music For Good, a non-profit organization founded by Singapore's indie rock icon Inch Chua.Chua is a pivotal figure in Singapore's music scene, known for her extensive contributions that have elevated the Singapore music scene, making her a household name alongside other prominent musicians like Vanessa Fernandez and Benjamin Kheng.Music For Good is Chua's latest venture to uplift the music community and nurture young talents. It is created with the intention to become a major source of inspiration and motivation for up-and-coming artists. By fostering a supportive environment, Chua says the non-profit enables youth to hone their skills to achieve success and personal fulfillment in the music industry,“Music For Good pursues opportunities that focus on audience and capability development in the arts and culture space. A big part of that is being unafraid to explore new models and creating new experiences to fill some gaps in the industry. Smobler has been a perfect partner with our aligned goals and values.”This immersive game is part of Smobler's Metaverse for Good initiative, which focuses on creating meaningful and inclusive digital experiences that drive positive social change. This program has attracted like-minded partners like The Sandbox, one of the world's largest open metaverses and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands,“The Sandbox embraces cultural experiences such as music festivals, concerts, art expos and more. It is a great platform for music artists to deliver immersive shows and games that include digital assets, fan rewards and interactive social engagement to a global audience. We are proud to support the Music For Good initiative together with Smobler”, says Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox.A unique blend of music, creativity, and entertainment, Sonik Satellitez empowers young talents to explore their musical potential while advancing their careers in a fun and educational environment.Set in a retro-futuristic city powered by music, the game takes players on a journey through their music careers, starting as students and working their way up to become professional DJs or music producers.Players can choose between two distinct roles-guitarist or drummer-each with its own questline and gameplay. As players progress, they interact with NPCs inspired by real-world musicians, including Inch Chua, who acts as a mentor within the game, sharing insights and guiding players on their path to success.Sonik Satellitez underscores Smobler's commitment to its IDEALS - inclusivity, diversity, equity, accessibility, leadership, love and sustainability. By encouraging young people to find their voice, express themselves through music, and build meaningful connections in a collaborative, supportive environment, it aims to nurture the next generation of musicians and creators-not just in Singapore, but globally.“My friendship with Inch started with music as both of us were media personalities and DJs in LUSH 99.5, Singapore's indie music station. It is heartening to see how we have progressed from broadcast radio to blockchain gaming. This is a resonant reminder that the music and media industry keeps evolving and we need to continually find new ways to connect, remain relevant and stay ahead of the curve.Inch's non-profit and our game collaboration in The Sandbox's open metaverse is a celebration of transmedia partnerships, phygital collaborations and the importance of forging new pathways to inspire future creators to keep pushing margins as frontier.”Music For Good will also make its mark at Web Summit 2024, one of the world's most influential tech gatherings, with over 70,000 attendees, 1,000 investors, and 3,000 startups converging to discuss the future of technology, innovation, and social impact.On November 14, Chen will join esteemed voices in the Summit as part of The Case for Virtual Worlds panel alongside Robby Yung, CEO of Animoca Brands; Yemel Jardi, Executive Director of Decentraland; and John Koetsier, Forbes columnist and host of Tech First Podcast. She will also be a featured speaker on the GaaS (Gaming-as-a-Service) lighting panel on November 13 with Bozena Rezab, Co-Founder & CEO of Gamee, and Mickey Carroll, Science & Technology Reporter at Sky News.Explore Sonik Satellitez in The Sandbox Game and follow Smobler's social media channels for the latest updates.About Music For GoodMusic For Good is a non-profit organization based in Singapore, on a mission to harness the transformative power of music and the arts to enrich lives and cultivate a more inclusive, sustainable, and fulfilling quality of life. At the core of Music For Good's initiatives are two flagship programs: the School Invasion Tour and monthly concerts at Youth Park. The School Invasion Tour is an outreach programme that takes music and creativity directly to the youth, visiting public schools and engaging with over 80,000 young minds, promoting artistic expression and offering career insights. Complementing this, the organization hosts monthly concerts at Youth Park, fostering a vibrant platform for artists and creatives to showcase and practice their talents.About Inch ChuaBorn in Singapore, educated in the Fine Arts, and inducted into the music industry in Los Angeles, Inch has made a career as an international award-winning multi-disciplinary artist. Her passion for the arts, wild places, and technology has led her to play at numerous festivals around the world and to experiment in a variety of art forms such as music, theatre and the culinary arts. Inch is a recipient of the National Youth Award in 2018 for her contributions in the arts, awarded Best Sound at the 2020 LIFE! Theatre Awards for her multisensory theatrical music production, 'Til The End Of The World, We'll Meet In No Man's Land, and recently honoured with the Artistic Excellence Award at the 26th Annual COMPASS awards.About SmoblerSmobler is a leading Metaverse architect and a portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, Brinc, supported by Enterprise Singapore, IMDA Singapore, and Plug and Play. Smobler has created a suite of world's first such as a phygital wedding, Tools of Rock concert venue, a disability-led accessibility park and BhutanVerse. Working with legacy brands such as Airbus, BMW, DBS, GoPro, Mahindra and Meta, Smobler creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good and has been featured by Forbes, Vogue, Channel News Asia and more. Smobler initiated the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation, Cardano and Polygon and curated a series of proprietary Gamefi IPs - 3VEREST, Yeti Realm, Cobbleland as well as signature event NOVA. The company has been acknowledged as a top tech startup at SelectUSA, Inventures Canada and VIVATech Paris and is a proud alumni of ScaleUp inBrazil and Plug and Play's Global Innovation Alliance. Smobler's CEO, Loretta Chen has been awarded numerous Top Female Founder Awards from UBS, AWS, Forbes amongst others. For more, log on to smobler.About The SandboxThe Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is an immersive metaverse platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and other aspects of culture. The Sandbox leverages Web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 