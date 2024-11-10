IEC Chairman Stresses Continued Progress In Jordan's Electoral Reforms

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah on Sunday said that Jordan's path towards modernisation remains steady, with political parties playing a pivotal role in ensuring its success.

During a meeting with political party representatives, Maaytah stressed the importance of cooperative efforts across all sectors to build on the progress made in the 2024 parliamentary elections, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The meeting, the first in a series organised by the IEC to review and refine election processes, brought together IEC board members and party representatives to evaluate electoral procedures and improve mechanisms for a more effective experience in future elections.

Maaytah also highlighted the importance of building on the positive elements of past elections while addressing any shortcomings.

He also announced the launch of a specialised training programme designed to equip young members of political parties with the skills needed to manage election campaigns effectively, encouraging political parties to take advantage of the initiative to enhance their electoral performance.

Discussions also addressed vital areas related to candidacy procedures, election day operations, announcing results, and oversight of campaign financing.

Party representatives expressed appreciation for the IEC's commitment to incorporating their feedback, and presented recommendations aimed at streamlining procedures and advancing the electoral process.