Heavy Rains In The Azuero Region Of Panama Flooded Pig Farms Causing Losses To Farmers

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Azuero region is still facing the onslaught of the natural disaster that, in addition to affected areas, has left local producers in a critical situation.

Heavy rains caused rivers to rise and consequently flooded pig farms, mainly in

Los Santos, and agricultural land, causing the loss of more than 300 pigs, most of them small and medium-sized.

The floodwaters, which reached more than 7 feet in height in some places, destroyed structures and

wiped out food supplies for animals.

Some producers reported that they managed to rescue several animals, while others, unfortunately, did not survive the onslaught of the waters.

“This has been catastrophic; we are once again faced with a situation that leaves us in debt and without hope.”

“We struggled all year to get by, only to lose everything at the end,” said one affected producer,

echoing the sentiment of many in the community.

Pig producers, particularly hard hit by this situation, reported significant losses.

Many animals were submerged underwater for hours until the tide went out.

The natural disaster also left several areas of the province of Herrera isolated due to landslides,

further complicating the situation, said Governor Elías Corro.

However, authorities

have begun to mobilize heavy machinery to clear roads

and allow access to the affected communities.

Corro said that aid has already begun to arrive in the most remote places, where the need is urgent.

Bags of food, cleaning kits, mattresses and drinking water are being prepared for distribution to those affected.

The situation is desperate and requires an immediate response to ensure the

well-being of the affected families and prevent further losses.

