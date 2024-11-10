Old Vehicles Will Be Scrapped & Recycled In Haryana: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 10 (IANS) The Haryana has notified the Vehicle Scrappage and Recycling Facility Incentive Policy 2024 registered in the state.

This will provide scrapping and recycling facilities for old in the state and the parts of vehicles that have turned into junk at various places can be reused. This will also improve the eco-environment in the state.

Industry and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh said on Sunday that in this regard after the NGT fixed the passing limit period of 10 years for old diesel vehicles and 15 years for vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), the number of condemned vehicles is continuously increasing and in view of this, the Haryana government has taken this decision.

"With this initiative of the government, recycling of vehicle parts will make it possible to reuse them. This will prevent environmental pollution and will also strengthen the economy. Vehicle owners will also get financial benefits, and the public will get relief from parking condemned vehicles on roads, streets and other public places," he said.

He added that the state government will give industry status to the policy, adding that the new industrial units to be set up in Haryana will be given capital grants or reimbursement in state GST.

“Under the policy, the Department of Industries and Commerce will prepare a module for giving 10-year leases through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Department (HSIIDC),” he added.

The minister said that the state government will provide financial assistance to start-ups, women entrepreneurs, and candidates of the Scheduled Caste category to establish venture capital funds.

Financial assistance of up to Rs 20 crore will be provided for developing infrastructure, in which 10 per cent cost of the entire project except for land 100 per cent stamp duty in industrial category D block and 75 per cent stamp duty in B and C category blocks will be reimbursed.

"A 50 per cent grant of the project cost will be given for setting up the Center of Excellence, which will be up to a maximum of Rs 5 crore. A grant of Rs 50 lakh will also be given to 10 such industries which provide skills and employment to the youth of the state," he asserted.