Ukrainian Intelligence Intercepts Radio Communications Of North Korean Soldiers
11/10/2024 9:11:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military intelligence officers have intercepted radio communications of North Korean troops deployed by the Russians to carry out tasks in the Kursk region.
That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate , Ukrinform reports.
The Radio communications in which mercenaries speak Korean were intercepted on Saturday, November 9.
During the conversation, a North Korean soldier first calls a "repairman" and then orders a group to return immediately.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated earlier that North Korean troops had already been sent to the contact line in the Kursk region.
