Man Claims To Have Bomb In Plane At Kolkata Airport, Detained

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A person has been detained by security agencies at Kolkata Airport following falsely claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. He was held from the airport boarding area. Security agencies are frisking the plane, reported ANI, citing sources from Kolkata Airport.

