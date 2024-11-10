Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta Promises 'Free Visa to Everyone' if Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold in Olympics 2024

(MENAFN- Cameo Comms) Dubai, UAE – August 7, 2024 – Atlys, the innovative online visa application platform, has made a groundbreaking announcement that has taken social by storm. In a viral LinkedIn post last week, Atlys CEO Mohak Nahta declared that the company would offer free visas to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.



Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys, stated, “Let’s celebrate the spirit of the Olympics. Atlys will give free visas to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins gold this time. Will we charge you anything? Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us.”



This announcement comes at an opportune moment, coinciding with Atlys' recent launch in the UAE, a strategic market for Atlys due to its excellent connectivity across the Gulf region. The initiative aims to highlight Atlys' commitment to simplifying visa processes and making travel more accessible.



To participate, users must comment on Mohak Nahta’s LinkedIn post with their email ID. The post can be found here: Mohak Nahta's LinkedIn Post.



