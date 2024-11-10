7th META Cinema Forum Set to Unite Global Cinema Industry Leaders in Dubai

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: The 7th edition of the META Cinema Forum, the largest cinema convention in the Middle East and Africa, will take place in Dubai on November 11-12, 2024, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, U.A.E. Organized by GM Events, the event will bring together top leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from the cinema industry to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies that will shape the future of cinema across the region.

After groundbreaking successes of the previous editions, the premier cinema convention for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa will feature in-depth sessions on the latest statistics in cinema construction and infrastructure, updates on major cinema projects across the META region, and exclusive insights into box office trends. The cinema industry in the META region has seen remarkable growth, with box office revenues increasing by 20% annually and over 50 new cinemas opening each year.

This year, attendees will delve into advancements in cinema technology, explore the evolution of cinema architecture and mixed-use spaces, and participate in interactive industry insights sessions. Highlights include studio product presentations, special movie premieres, and the prestigious META Cinema Awards.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner at GM Events, expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s META Cinema Forum, saying, “This year the event is about more than the latest technology and trends, it’s a platform for telling our own stories, rooted in the rich culture and diversity of our region. Bringing together creative minds and industry leaders, the forum enables us to share these narratives with the world. As we embrace new trending tools, we also carry the responsibility to tell impactful stories that resonate and endure. This is our moment to bring our region’s voice to the global stage.”

The event promises two days of insightful discussions, panel sessions, and presentations on key industry topics, ranging from box office performance to the latest in cinema technology and audience engagement strategies. With a stellar lineup of experts, the forum will feature high-profile speakers from global cinema giants, regional authorities, and leading industry stakeholders in panel discussions on government support, immersive technologies, cinema design and networking opportunities with industry leaders plus product presentations.

The forum will kick off with an insightful presentation by Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director, Media and Entertainment at Omdia, who will delve into the latest cinema industry facts and statistics, providing a comprehensive analysis of global and regional box office performances. A series of panel discussions and presentations will explore the evolving role of government in fostering a holistic film culture, with esteemed speakers including Sameer Al Jaberi of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and Georges Khouri of Tecom Group.

Highlights include the latest project updates from leading cinema chains like VOX Cinemas and Star Cinemas, engaging participants in discussions on enhancing cinema experiences through advanced technologies and innovative design. The day will culminate in exclusive screenings, offering delegates a first look at upcoming blockbusters.

Day 2 of the forum will focus on expanding the cinema industry through content diversity and strategic partnerships. Highlights include a panel on the demand for varied content, featuring discussions on the growth of Arab cinema and the importance of regional and international collaborations, followed by a fireside chat with Warner Bros.’ Toby Tennant on Hollywood’s role in shaping the META region's cinema landscape and fostering future alliances.

As the premier platform for cinema stakeholders in the META region, the 7th META Cinema Forum is ideal for anyone invested in the future of cinema. The forum will also feature a trade show, networking opportunities, and exclusive screenings, including a highly anticipated 2025 blockbuster preview.





