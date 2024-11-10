Mauritians Go To Polls To Elect New Members For National Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Louis, Nov 10 (IANS) Mauritians are going to the Sunday to elect the 70 members of the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament.

According to the country's electoral commission, a total of 1,002,857 voters registered on the electoral roll are expected to cast their votes in the 340 polling stations spread across the country. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m., local time, and are due to close at 6 p.m.

Voters will directly elect 62 members of the National Assembly, while the eight "best losers" will be appointed to fill the 70 seats in Parliament for a five-year term.

Outgoing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, as leader of the government's coalition the Alliance Lepep or the People's Alliance, will seek reelection, while former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, leader of the opposition coalition, l'Alliance du Changement or the Alliance of Change, will make every effort to regain his place in the Cabinet.

The results of the elections are expected Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president of the majority party (or alliance) will be appointed Prime Minister afterward.