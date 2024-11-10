Sanya Malhotra-Starrer ‘Mrs.’ To Have Its Asia Premiere At IFFI Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The Sanya Malhotra-starrer movie 'Mrs.' has set its Asia premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious International Festival of India (IFFI). The film will be screened at the festival on November 22.

The film has been doing rounds in the festival circuit as it has been screened at the leading international festivals, including IIFM, Tallinn Black Nights, the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The film follows the life of Richa, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, as she struggles to find her own identity while living within the constraints of her role as a wife and homemaker. The film explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the pursuit of one's voice, striking a chord with audiences around the world.

It also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles, and boasts of a nuanced direction by Arati Kadav.

Talking about the film, Sanya Malhotra shared,“The premiere of 'Mrs.' in India feels like it has completed a full circle. This film has been a journey of deep personal and emotional growth and having it embraced by audiences at international festivals has been incredibly humbling for me. But nothing compares to the joy of sharing it with my own people, in the land where it was born. I'm so grateful to be part of this film, and I can't wait for audiences at IFFI to experience the magic, the love, and the heart of 'Mrs.'”.

Present for the screening will be producers Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Co-producer Smitha Baliga along with Sanya Malhotra and Arati Kadav.

Talking about the film premiering at IFFI, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, said,“'Mrs.' is a story deeply rooted in the Indian ethos and with its India premiere at IFFI, this film makes a meaningful homecoming, one that we at Jio Studios are immensely proud of. It captures the evolving spirit of the Indian woman - her resilience, her journey of self-discovery, and her extraordinary strength in everyday life. We are committed to championing empowering stories like Mrs. that celebrate voices which inspire transformation and progress”.

Harman Baweja said,“We're thrilled to bring Mrs. to the audiences at IFFI, especially with Sanya Malhotra delivering such a powerful, nuanced performance. This film delves into themes of a woman's identity and resilience in a way that's both deeply personal and universally relatable, and we're excited to see how viewers connect with its story”.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja, and Co-produced by Smitha Baliga.