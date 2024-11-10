Sreeleela Sizzles In Poster Of Special Number From Allu Arjun-Starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Sreeleela will be seen making an appearance in a special song in the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

On Sunday, the makers of the took to Instagram, and shared the poster for the song. They wrote in the caption,“Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th”.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sreeleela, who has been gaining attention for her strong performances and screen presence in recent films, is going to appear in an extravagant, high-energy number in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The song, which is expected to be a key highlight of the film, will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance in ' Oo Antava'.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Pushpa has indeed become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' went through production delays as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was once again changed to December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, the makers of 'Chhaava' have reportedly moved the film's release date in order to avoid the clash.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.