Newly Inaugurated Model Police Stations In Merged Districts Aim To Enhance Safety And Access To Justice

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad, November 7, 2024 - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, in collaboration with the of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, inaugurated state-of-the-art model stations in the merged districts of Bajaur, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, and Orakzai. The project, funded by the Japanese government and executed by UNDP, marks a significant leap in strengthening policing services in these formerly marginalized areas.

Developed under UNDP Pakistan's flagship Rule of Law Programme, the new model police stations come equipped with a variety of facilities tailored to meet the diverse needs of the local communities. These facilities include dedicated reception and workspaces for both male and female officers, gender-responsive desks to address cases of gender-based violence, residential spaces for up to 50 police officers with dedicated quarters for female officers, and secure holding rooms. Additionally, community-police engagement halls are designed to facilitate collaborative discussions and foster trust between law enforcement and residents.

Speaking at the event, Additional Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Mr Awal Khan, acknowledged the support provided by UNDP and Japan, remarking,“The Government of Japan and UNDP have been instrumental in supporting our Rule of Law Roadmap, enhancing justice, security, and democracy. Initiatives like these Gender Desks and Model Police Stations are essential for public safety and empowering marginalized communities.”

Furthering the capacity of local law enforcement, the project trained 305 police officers, including 31 women, and developed a team of 22 master trainers in gender-responsive and community-based policing. Seven district-specific police plans were also created to address each area's unique security requirements.

Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, emphasized the project's holistic approach, stating,“Our partnership with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and UNDP aims to build long-term peace and stability in Pakistan's most vulnerable communities. Security and peace are fundamental human rights, and this project advances these rights in sustainable ways.”

Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Pakistan's Resident Representative, reiterated the project's importance, saying,“Bridging gaps in formal policing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is key to creating safe, peaceful communities. Through policy, capacity-building, and infrastructure, we're ensuring equal access to essential policing services for women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.”

This initiative is part of UNDP's Rule of Law Programme, committed to reinforcing security and justice frameworks across Pakistan for a safer and more just society.