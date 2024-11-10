KP Cabinet Moves To File Terrorism Charges Against IG Islamabad And 600 Others For Attack On Pakhtunkhwa House

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar, November 7, 2024 - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet has decided to file an FIR against Islamabad's Inspector General of Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and over 600 unidentified accomplices for their involvement in an attack on the KP House in Islamabad. The attack involved illegal raids, trespassing, damaging property, theft, and other criminal offenses, as well as violating the privacy of the residents.

In a significant move, the Cabinet also decided to classify the attack under anti-terrorism laws, adding relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act to the FIR.

Although the KP government had previously filed complaints in Islamabad's courts, the case will now be registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Cabinet reiterated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had illegally sealed the KP House on October 6, 2024. Following a petition filed by the KP government, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the de-sealing of the property.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and relevant administrative secretaries.