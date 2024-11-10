Two Separate Attacks In South Waziristan Claim Seven Lives, Including Four FC Personnel

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In South Waziristan, two separate left seven people dead, including four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.



According to sources, an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a bomb disposal vehicle of the security forces in Karam, an area in tehsil Ladha of South Waziristan Upper, followed by gunfire. Two of the wounded personnel are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Wana Scouts Hospital.

In another incident, attacked a vehicle in Dara Ghundai, killing a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official and injuring two civilians.

These attacks come on the heels of another tragic event in Khyber's Tirah Valley, where a mortar shell fired from an unknown location killed two children and injured five others.



Sources reported that in the area of Bhutan Sharif in Bar Qambar Khel, a mortar shell struck a group of government primary school students, igniting nearby homes and a mosque. Six children, including a girl, sustained severe injuries from the shrapnel.