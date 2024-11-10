Tribal Leaders Convene In Khyber To Protest Alleged Drone Strike In Tirah Valley, Launch Peace Movement

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bara, November 7, 2024 - In response to an alleged drone strike in the Tirah Valley's Bhuttan Sharif area that reportedly killed two schoolchildren and four others, the Bar Qamberkhel tribe in Khyber District held a grand jirga to address rising violence. Attendees condemned the incident, calling for action against those responsible, and formed a 60-member committee comprising Afridi tribal elders to coordinate with Afridi clans on a joint strategy to restore peace.

The jirga, held in Jargo Khor, included prominent leaders such as former federal minister Hamidullah Jan, PTI's Abid Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami's Qazi Momin Afridi, and PPP's Haji Wilayat Khan. Khyber Union Pakistan President Murad Saqi Afridi and representatives from Bara's political alliance were also present, along with elected officials MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi, Provincial Advisor Sohail Khan Afridi, and MNA Iqbal Afridi.

Participants expressed outrage over the deaths of innocent children and the ongoing instability in the region, urging the Corps Commander of Peshawar, Chief Justice of Pakistan, and Army Chief to take strict action against those responsible. Emphasizing unity, they decided to initiate a broad peace movement across Khyber, committing to sustained efforts until peace is restored.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Warns Salary Deductions for Protesting Teachers

The newly-formed 60-member committee, composed of 30 tribal elders and 30 advisors, is scheduled to meet next Sunday to establish an agenda and elect a leader. Following this, the committee plans to consult with other tribal groups to foster a united front.

In a parallel protest, hundreds gathered at Khyber Chowk in Bara after Friday prayers. Led by Bara Political Alliance, speakers denounced the drone strikes as illegal and inhumane, launching a peace initiative that, they declared, will continue until lasting stability is achieved in the region.