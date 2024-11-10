Annual Matric And Intermediate Exams In KP Set For March And April

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar, November 7, 2024-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education authorities have announced that the annual Matric and Intermediate exams will be held in March and April, respectively. This marks a return to the traditional academic schedule after disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The decision was finalized at a meeting chaired by Professor Nasrullah Khan, Chairman of the Peshawar Board, and attended by exam controllers from all KP boards. The date sheet for the supplementary exams, set to begin on November 14, was also approved during the meeting.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the 2025 matriculation exams, focusing on aligning with the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission's guidelines to hold Matric exams nationwide in March, followed by Intermediate exams in April.



Also Read: Two Levies Personnel Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Malakand Levies Post

The controllers resolved to commence the Matric exams in the first week of March 2025, with Intermediate exams in April. This schedule aims to ensure timely results, allowing students to enroll in colleges and universities without delays.

Officials highlighted that COVID-19 significantly disrupted the academic calendar, and efforts are now underway to restore the original schedule. The synchronized national exam timeline intends to streamline academic progression across Pakistan.