(MENAFN) The prospect of Donald Trump’s return to the White House has left EU officials scrambling to avoid being taken advantage of, after four years of what they mistook for the Biden administration’s goodwill. While waiting for the US election results, European diplomats were reportedly anxious, fearing a repeat of the chaotic 2016 win, which they described as “calamitous.” Some diplomats appeared to cope with the stress by quietly indulging in comfort food instead of throwing lavish parties in case of a Trump victory.



The EU’s leaders, meanwhile, seem to be realizing that their cozy relationship with Washington, particularly under Biden, has been far from mutually beneficial. They’re increasingly aware that their reliance on the US, especially on issues like Ukraine and energy, has come at a high cost. While Europe struggles with higher energy prices due to the US’s liquefied natural gas replacing Russian supplies, they also feel the sting of economic policies like green incentives that hurt their own industries.



In short, European officials now find themselves in a precarious position: they’re realizing that the transatlantic alliance, which they once saw as an unquestioned source of support, may not be as advantageous as they thought. If Trump takes office again, they may have to face the reality of a less forgiving relationship, especially after the Biden administration subtly undermined their economic interests while projecting a veneer of cooperation.

