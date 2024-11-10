IDF traces back on Amsterdam saving mission

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reversed its decision to send a rescue mission to Amsterdam following violent on Israeli football fans after a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv were assaulted as they left the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night, with at least ten in what has been described as anti-Semitic violence.



In response, Israeli Prime initially ordered two planes to evacuate the victims, and the IDF announced plans to deploy a rescue team, including medical personnel, in coordination with Dutch authorities. However, the IDF later backtracked, stating that the mission would not proceed, without providing further details on the change of plans.



Israeli officials, including Ambassador Danny Danon, condemned the attacks as a "pogrom," linking the perpetrators to radical terrorism. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also expressed strong condemnation, calling the attacks "completely unacceptable" and vowing to bring those responsible to justice.



Local authorities reported that five people were hospitalized, and over 60 individuals were arrested, including some before the match had even started. Tensions had already been high, with the mayor of Amsterdam banning pro-Palestinian protests near the stadium to prevent clashes. Additionally, reports surfaced that Israeli football fans may have provoked the violence by defacing Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Arab slogans in the days leading up to the incident.

