S-Korea launches missile after launches by Pyongyang

(MENAFN) South Korea launched a Hyunmoo-II ballistic missile on Thursday in a live-fire exercise, aiming to demonstrate its readiness to respond to any North Korean provocation. The missile, which hit a target in the Yellow Sea representing a North Korean launch pad, was part of Seoul’s show of military strength, according to the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean officials stressed that the exercise was a warning against further aggression from Pyongyang and reiterated their commitment to precision strikes in the event of provocation.



The missile test comes after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan earlier this week, followed by an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test of the Hwasongpho-19 last Thursday. The ICBM launch, observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is seen as a demonstration of Pyongyang’s growing missile capabilities, with estimates suggesting the missile could potentially reach the US mainland, depending on its payload.



Despite regular missile tests by North Korea, ICBM launches are rare, with the last one occurring in December. The United Nations has condemned these actions as violations of resolutions targeting North Korea’s missile program. Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has criticized the UN for focusing solely on Pyongyang’s defense capabilities, while ignoring military activities by the US and its allies.

