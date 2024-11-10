Iran participates in China International Import Expo to boost trade ties

(MENAFN) Iran is actively participating in the China International (CIIE) from November 5 to 10, aiming to boost the export of Iranian-made goods and services and to strengthen economic and trade relations with China. The event, now in its 7th edition, has attracted a record 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, including 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders. This large-scale international trade fair serves as an important platform for Iran to showcase its capabilities and seek new avenues for expanding exports to one of its key economic partners.



Several high-ranking Iranian officials, including government and private sector representatives, have traveled to Shanghai to attend the CIIE. Their goal is to evaluate Iran's needs across various sectors and to explore the export potential of Iranian companies. In addition to identifying opportunities, the delegation aims to discuss and address existing challenges that hinder the flow of Iranian goods and services into the Chinese market. Their consultations with Chinese officials and businesses are focused on finding solutions to these barriers.



Mahmoud Najafi-Arab, the head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), is leading a trade delegation to the event. Upon arriving in Shanghai, Najafi-Arab met with both Chinese entrepreneurs and Iranian expatriates involved in business activities in Eastern China. These discussions focused on expanding economic relations, with particular attention given to sectors such as renewable energy, food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and housing construction. The aim is to attract investment into these areas to foster sustainable economic growth and deepen bilateral trade ties.



Through its participation in the CIIE, Iran is looking to build stronger economic and trade relationships with China, not only by enhancing exports but also by addressing structural obstacles. By engaging in direct dialogue and identifying areas of mutual interest, the Iranian delegation seeks to lay the groundwork for long-term collaboration in key industries, positioning Iran as a competitive partner in China’s vast import market.

