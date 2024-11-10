Iranian oil tanker rescues crew members of sinking cargo ship

(MENAFN) On November 6, an Iranian oil tanker belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) successfully rescued the crew members of a cargo ship that had encountered an accident near Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf. According to the report issued by NITC, the rescue operation was launched after the company received a distress signal from the sinking vessel, which was approximately 35 miles northwest of Kharg Island. The distress call prompted immediate action from the oil tanker, which swiftly altered its course to head toward the sinking ship’s location.



Upon reaching the scene, the crew of the NITC oil tanker, led by its captain, commenced the rescue operation without delay. The quick thinking and prompt response of the oil tanker’s crew were crucial in ensuring the safety of the distressed vessel’s crew members. As the situation unfolded, the crew of the oil tanker managed to rescue the five crew members from the sinking cargo ship, preventing any potential fatalities from the incident. The crew members of the sinking vessel were safely brought aboard the Iranian oil tanker.



This timely and successful rescue operation highlights the efficiency and preparedness of the NITC’s fleet in responding to maritime emergencies in the region. The rescue underscores Iran’s capability to provide maritime assistance in the Persian Gulf, an area of significant shipping traffic and commercial activity. Kharg Island, which serves as a key hub for Iran's oil exports, is situated in one of the world’s busiest and most strategic maritime routes, making such incidents a constant concern for those navigating the area.



The rescue operation serves as a testament to the professionalism and dedication of the Iranian tanker crew, who acted swiftly in a critical situation. It also reinforces the importance of international cooperation and rapid response systems in the Persian Gulf, where safety and security measures are paramount due to the high volume of maritime trade. The NITC’s ability to respond effectively to this emergency not only safeguarded lives but also demonstrated the company’s commitment to ensuring the safety of maritime operations in the region.

