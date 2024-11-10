EU informs China-based Temu of potential violations of consumer law

(MENAFN) The European Commission has informed the China-based online marketplace Temu of its potential violations of EU consumer laws. The Commission’s Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network has called on Temu to align its practices with the regulations set forth by the EU. According to the Commission, the coordinated investigation by the CPC Network covers a wide range of practices that could mislead consumers or unfairly influence their purchasing decisions.



The CPC Network is particularly focused on whether Temu adheres to specific consumer law obligations that online marketplaces must comply with. These include ensuring transparency and accuracy in the information provided to consumers. The Commission also noted that it had initiated formal proceedings against Temu last week under the Digital Services Act, adding another layer of scrutiny to the platform's practices.



Among the concerns highlighted by the CPC Network are issues like fake discounts, aggressive selling tactics, forced gamification elements, missing or misleading information, fraudulent reviews, and hidden contact details. These practices raise significant questions about the platform’s compliance with EU consumer protection standards, potentially leading to consumer harm.



Temu has been given one month to respond to the findings and propose measures to address the identified issues. The Commission expects the platform to commit to rectifying these practices to meet the required consumer protection standards in the EU market.

