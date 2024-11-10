Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Videos Of Playing With Her Daughter Mei

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Olivia Munn loves spending girl time with her daughter Mei. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared several clips of herself feeding and burping 2-month-old daughter Mei.

In the first video, Munn, 44, asked the newborn if "we should take videos of ourselves”, reports 'People' magazine.

She added in text on the screen that her husband John Mulaney was "running after" their son Malcolm all day, joking that she had to take videos without his help.

"Me and my girl", she said as she fed Mei her bottle.

As per 'People', in another clip, Munn wiped Mei's mouth and adjusted her green striped outfit before burping her.

"You're so cute, you're so little", she told her daughter, whom she also called "a squishy squishy baby" in text over the clip.

A third Instagram Story post showed Munn smiling at the camera while holding Mei close. Munn and Mulaney, 42, welcomed their daughter on September 14 via surrogate.

"Mei June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon", Munn wrote on Instagram when she shared the news on September 22.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel",, Munn added at the time. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us”.