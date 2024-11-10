JMD Expands Monitoring Network With New Stations In Madaba, Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has launched two advanced weather stations in Madaba and the Dead Sea as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the Kingdom's weather monitoring network.Raed Al-Khatib, Director of the JMD, announced on Sunday that the new stations will enhance the department's ability to provide accurate and timely weather information.The first station, located in Madaba, is a sophisticated electronic weather station designed to measure a variety of meteorological parameters with high precision and automatic updates. The second station, situated in the Dead Sea region, is an electronic rain gauge that will monitor rainfall and transmit data directly to the central system for analysis.Al-Khatib explained that these developments are part of the department's strategy to strengthen the national weather monitoring infrastructure. Expanding the network of stations will improve the accuracy of weather forecasts and support Jordan's climate data archive, which spans over a century. This upgraded system is expected to enhance the ability to study and predict climate changes more effectively.The new stations are a key step in the JMD's broader efforts to improve its services and contribute to better climate monitoring and forecasting across the Kingdom.