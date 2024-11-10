Erdogan affirms 'eternal brotherhood' between Turkey, Kyrgyzstan strengthens as 19 new agreements are inked

(MENAFN) Addressing the nations’ “eternal brotherhood,” Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kyrgyz colleague Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday marked 19 deals on security, well-being, as well as culture to enhance their countries’ two-sided strategic collaboration.



Erdogan informed a mutual press happened at the Kyrgyzstan Presidential Palace in Bishkek, that "This solidarity will continue to grow in the coming period."



Showing appreciation for getting Kyrgyzstan’s high-status Manas Order, Erdogan named it an "unshakable symbol of the eternal brotherhood” between both countries, expressing thanks for Japarov and the Kyrgyz people for their kind welcome.



Erdogan on Monday was hosted by Japarov with a formal ceremony on his coming in Kyrgyzstan to join an Organization of Turkic States before the state conference.



In addition, Erdogan provided one of Turkey’s signature domestic electric automobiles, the Togg, to Japarov.



After the meetings and the agreement signing ceremony, Erdogan gifted Japarov a Togg in 'Pamukkale White,' a color inspired by the famous petrified waterfalls and terraced basins in Pamukkale, located in Turkey’s Aegean region.

