Auto Class Cars Launches All-New MG RX9 Premium SUV In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor for MG in Qatar, has proudly revealed the all-new luxurious and feature rich SUV MG RX9 in Qatar, the premium SUV that combines elegant design, advanced technology, and powerful driving performance. The all-new RX9 represents the next level of luxurious SUV experience, dedicated for modern lifestyle suitable for both city and outdoor use.

The special ceremony was held at the Intercontinental Hotel Doha in the presence of Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbieh General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The launch of the all-new MG RX9 marks a significant milestone in the celebrations of MG's 100th anniversary which featured the reveal of several iconic models from the brand. The special anniversary started with the launch of the all-electric MG Cyberster and MG Whale, alongside the grand opening of the new MG Showroom in Lusail. This was followed by several car launching of MG cars in Qatar including MG3, MG4, MG7and recently MG5.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said:“Our partnership with MG Motors continues with a shared mission, which is to offer reliable, modern, and affordable vehicles for a broad spectrum of our community. We strive to meet the demands of all segments, ensuring that quality and innovation remain at the heart of what we do. The all-new MG RX9 is an SUV that exudes luxury, class, and sophistication. It is the ideal SUV which provides a luxurious experience, with style, comfort, and capabilities, to partner with people's busy and increasingly exciting lifestyles, delivering an immersive driving experience”.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented:“The launch of the MG RX9 marks a new chapter in our journey to provide customers with modern, premium, and capable vehicles. The RX9 is designed for those who expect more from their SUV, offering space, power, and advanced features. Whether for family outings or off-road adventures, the MG RX9 delivers an exceptional driving experience, while embodying the latest in automotive design and technology.”

Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars said:“At the heart of our marketing strategy is a relentless drive to connect with our customers. We're not just selling cars; we're building relationships and creating experiences that resonate. At Auto Class Cars, we strive to excel by providing the market with the best offers, services, and products."

The MG RX9 and the full line up of MG cars are available in Qatar at Auto Class Cars, the Authorized General Distributor of MG in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa Road in Doha and Lusail.