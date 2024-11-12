Serbian President Urges Govt 'Responsibility' After Train Station Deaths

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Serbia's President on Tuesday urged the to show "political responsibility", as pressure mounted on authorities after 14 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a railway station.

Aleksandar Vucic made the comments on the sidelines of the COP29 climate in Baku, just hours after thousands rallied in the Serbian capital Belgrade, demanding the resignations of top government officials.

"People are worried and demand responsibility from us," Vucic told state broadcaster RTS.

"Here you have an opportunity to show moral and political responsibility," the president added, as he urged "prosecutors to continue to work diligently".

"We have to show that we are a responsible society and that we will know to punish those who are guilty."

The deadly accident the northern town of Novi Sad struck just months after the completion of a years-long renovation at the station.

With minors among the dead, the accident sparked uproar across Serbia.

Many protesters accuse the political class of nepotism and corruption, as well as lax oversight on construction and development projects.

Construction Minister Goran Vesic resigned last week in the wake of the accident, but the protests have continued nonetheless.

So far, prosecutors have questioned several dozen people, including Vesic.

The protest in Belgrade on Monday evening was the latest in a string of demonstrations.

Around 20,000 people gathered in Novi Sad on Friday for a demonstration that was marred by skirmishes with security forces.

Fourteen people accused of attacking the town hall, smashing windows and throwing incendiary objects were arrested.

The central railway station in Novi Sad -- Serbia's second-largest city -- underwent a three-year renovation that was completed in July.

Serbia Railways has said the collapsed roof was not part of the renovations.