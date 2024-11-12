Sudan's Red Sea State Appeals For International Aid As Displaced Population Surges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Port Sudan: The of Sudan's Red Sea State on Tuesday urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to support its efforts to provide basic needs for thousands of displaced people in the region.

"The state is hosting large numbers of displaced people, and the number is still increasing," of Social Welfare in the Red Sea State Ilham Idris Gasmalla told Xinhua.

"We provide whatever support we can to this large population, but there is a shortage of services, which we are working to address," she said.

Gasmalla appealed for international assistance, emphasizing the urgent need for shelter materials, medical supplies, and environmental sanitation resources for the displaced.

"There is a severe shortage of tents, and with the rainy season beginning in the Red Sea State, we urgently need medicines to combat expected seasonal epidemics, such as fever, along with sanitation and disease control supplies," she said.

Gasmalla noted efforts by the federal government's Humanitarian Aid Commission and the state government to meet the basic needs of the displaced. The local government has allocated 80 centers in Port Sudan, the state capital, to accommodate around 21,000 displaced families, totaling approximately 105,000 individuals.

Port Sudan also hosts around 44,448 displaced families, or nearly 222,240 people, who are being sheltered by local households, with an average of five people per family.

Sudan has been mired in conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023. As of October 14, more than 24,850 lives had been lost, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, while the International Organization for Migration estimated that over 14 million people had been displaced within or outside Sudan as of October 29.

Sudan's conflict leaves over 15 million children out of school national council

Meanwhile, more than 15 million children in Sudan are out of school due to the country's ongoing conflict, the National Council for Child Welfare said on Tuesday.

"We have more than 15 million children out of school," said Abdul Qadir Abdullah Abu, the council's secretary-general, at a press conference in Port Sudan, the capital of Red Sea State.

Abu accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of systematic violations against children, alleging that the "militia" has kidnapped over 2,500 children. He added that nearly 3,000 children have been killed during displacement, and the RSF has recruited over 8,000 children to fight in its ranks.

Abu said that children are "the most vulnerable" group and need protection mechanisms.

On October 30, Save the Children reported that more than 2.8 million children under the age of five are facing dire humanitarian conditions as the conflict continues across Sudan. According to the report, children account for over half of the country's 11 million displaced people, with many living in camps, informal settlements, overcrowded schools, or public buildings.