(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In a formal ceremony held at the headquarters of Al Emadi Group, the group - one of Qatar's leading companies in the sale and distribution of and home appliances - announced its appointment as the new authorized distributor for Daikin air conditioners in Qatar. Daikin is one of the world's largest companies specializing in the development and of air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Following the announcement of this strategic partnership, representatives introduced Daikin's range of air conditioning products, which will be available at Al Emadi's showrooms across Qatar, including split units, picking unit AC, central duct AC, and the latest VRF technology known for its innovative features and affordable prices.

The partnership was signed at a special event held at Al Emadi's headquarters, attended by Abdulaziz Khalid Al Emadi, the Executive Director of Al Emadi Group, and Engineer Ahmad Al-Khatib, General Manager of Daikin Qatar, along with other executives from both companies.

Through this step, Daikin aims to expand its business in residential and commercial air conditioning units and showcase its latest innovations and technologies in the field. Meanwhile, Al Emadi Group reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Daikin's presence in the market and providing a comprehensive range of air conditioning solutions, supported by its extensive experience in the Qatari market.

A New Chapter

Abdulaziz Khalid Al Emadi, the Executive Director of the group, expressed his happiness with this collaboration, saying,“Our partnership with Daikin represents a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to provide distinguished electronic solutions to our customers. Today, we can ensure that our customers have access to the latest cooling technologies by combining Daikin's innovative air conditioning units with our strong distribution network, adding a new prestigious brand to our diverse portfolio.”

Al Emadi expressed confidence in the benefits of this partnership, adding,“This partnership marks a new and important phase for us, and we trust that Daikin's standards and services align perfectly with our shared goals of delivering reliable, high-quality air conditioning solutions within the Qatari market.”

He added,“After more than sixty-four years, Al Emadi Group has achieved many of the goals it set at the beginning of its journey and has continued its steady growth to become a landmark and a distinguished name in the marketing and distribution of home appliances and air conditioning in Qatar. The quality of services provided by Al Emadi to the Qatari market is the secret to this strong relationship with the end consumer, as Al Emadi Group has a deeply rooted presence in the Qatari community by understanding its needs over successive decades.”

A Fruitful Partnership

In the same context, Engineer Ahmad Al-Khatib, General Manager of Daikin, commented,“We look forward to a bright future with our new strategic partner. We will work diligently with Al Emadi Group to achieve shared success and meet our customers' expectations in the coming years. Daikin aims to expand its presence in the Qatari market through strategic relationships, enhancing the quality of services and products provided, and meeting customer aspirations and expectations, to gain their satisfaction and loyalty.”

It is worth noting that the cooperation between Al Emadi Trading Group and Daikin signifies a commitment by both parties to uphold the highest standards of quality and innovation. The inclusion of Daikin air conditioning units in Al Emadi's product range will help meet the diverse and growing needs of customers.

Al Emadi Trading Group

Established in 1961 as a joint venture between Abdul Hamid Abdul Rahim and Asad Al Emadi, Al Emadi Group has become one of the largest distributors of air conditioners and home appliances in Qatar. They were the first exclusive suppliers of television sets in Qatar. In 1974, Al Emadi Group obtained the exclusive agency for O General air conditioners in Qatar, and now Daikin products have been added, making Al Emadi Group an authorized distributor for Daikin, Haier, and O General.

The company has further solidified its position and gradually evolved into one of the largest air conditioning companies in the country. The company's journey has continued with steady growth, ultimately making it a major player in the industry. Abdul Hamid Abdul Rahim Al Emadi became the Chairman of the group in 2013, and since then, the group has added more esteemed brands to its prestigious list of products and activities. The company now continues its impressive growth journey under Abdul Hamid's leadership by understanding the latest market trends, fostering innovation, and adding value to its eco-friendly products.

Daikin

Daikin is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Daikin Industries is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Daikin Middle East and Africa was established in March 2006 and is responsible for promoting, selling, and providing after-sales support for all air conditioning products in the UAE, GCC, Middle East, and Africa markets.