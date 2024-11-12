Pathfinder Foundation Hosts Fifth Dialogue With Diplomats On Great Power Competition In The Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 12: The Pathfinder Foundation hosted its fifth Dialogue with Diplomats, focused on“The Great Power Competition in the Indo-Pacific and its impact on Small States in South Asia, with a special reference to Sri Lanka” held Cinnamon Grand Colombo recently. The Dialogue provided a for Colombo-based diplomats and subject experts to explore the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region and their implications for small states such as Sri Lanka. The event attracted diverse participation from the community and local experts and generated a rich debate, exchanging constructive ideas and perspectives.

The panel of speakers included key figures with expertise in Sri Lanka's strategic issues and foreign policy. The presentations focused on the growing rivalry between major powers, and its impact on regional security and maritime stability while reflecting on challenges faced by the new administration in Sri Lanka following the General Election later this month. Lead Presenter, Dr. Harinda Vidanage, Director of the Centre for Strategic Assessment at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, presented the latest insights on evolving power struggles in the Indo-Pacific. Ambassador (Retd.) H.M.G.S. Palihakkara, former Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka, provided valuable perspectives on the country's foreign policy strategies in navigating the delicate balance between competing powers. Commodore Rohan Joseph, Commandant of the Naval & Maritime Academy of Sri Lanka, elaborated on maritime challenges facing small island nations in the Indian Ocean, including the rise of non-traditional security threats.

A key policy imperative discussed at length was the need for Sri Lanka, as a small state, to strike a delicate balance in its relations with major global powers while maintaining its sovereignty and independence. The panel highlighted Sri Lanka's historical non-alignment stance and discussed how the country is recalibrating its foreign policy to address evolving Indo-Pacific dynamics. The need for a flexible and pragmatic approach to diplomacy was stressed, ensuring Sri Lanka's strategic autonomy amidst increasing pressure from competing superpowers. The fact that the 'rules-based' has become a doctrine grounded on rivalry and containment rather than rules-based cooperation was flagged as a concern. Furthermore, it was emphasized that the country should have greater freedom in making domestic policy decisions as long as such decisions do not threaten countries in the neighbourhood.

Focusing on Sri Lanka, an important point highlighted was linking government institutions, think tanks, and academia to the decision-making process and encouraging a think tank culture. Furthermore, it was stressed that rather than a policy on non-alignment, small states could adopt a policy of 'right alignment', which would empower them whilst ensuring autonomy.

The event was moderated by Bernard Goonetilleke, Chairman of Pathfinder Foundation. The interactive Q&A session allowed diplomats and experts to share their views on how Sri Lanka can safeguard its sovereignty while engaging constructively with regional powers. The Dialogue underscored the importance of strategic autonomy for Sri Lanka, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to foreign relations that prioritizes national security and regional stability.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Dayaratna Silva, Executive Director of Pathfinder Foundation, emphasized the Foundation's commitment to fostering discussions on critical geopolitical issues impacting Sri Lanka and the Indian Ocean Region. The event was a success, with participants expressing appreciation for the insights shared and the depth of the discussions.

