OCHA Calls On Israel To Allow Humanitarian Access To Northern Gaza

New York: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about the fate of Palestinians remaining in North Gaza, as the siege there continues, and urgently called on the Israeli authorities to open up the area to humanitarian operations at the scale needed, given the massive needs required.

Humanitarian access to northern Gaza broadly has been extremely limited. In October, OCHA registered 98 attempts to coordinate movements to the north via the checkpoint along Wadi Gaza. 85% of the requests were denied or impeded, OCHA said.

In October, humanitarian organizations submitted 50 requests to the Israeli authorities to enter North Gaza Governorate. Thirty-three of those requests were rejected outright, and eight were initially accepted but then faced impediments along the way, OCHA added.

Urgent assistance is needed, including medical treatment and essential medications. Palestinians in Gaza City also need blankets, warm clothing, shoes, heaters, and fuel as winter approaches.

The sewage system also needs repairs, and a reliable supply of safe drinking water is essential to improve sanitation and to avoid the spread of waterborne diseases, OCHA stressed.