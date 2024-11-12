WHO Urges Immediate Ceasefire, Unhindered Lifesaving Aid In Palestinian Territory And Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The World Organization (WHO) warned of the devastating deteriorating situation in the Middle East, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territory and Lebanon.

"We urgently call for immediate and sustained ceasefires in the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon and unhindered access to deliver lifesaving aid," WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy said during a press briefing on emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territory and Lebanon held at WHO Regional Office in Cairo.

Balkhy pointed to a report by the Famine Review Committee which warned of imminent famine in North Gaza, adding that 15 UN agency leaders have described the situation there as "apocalyptic".

"Amid this relentless violence, we are working tirelessly to keep hospitals operational and evacuate patients in need of specialized care," she added.

Stressing the significant role of UNRWA, Balkhy said: "It is not possible to discuss Gaza without acknowledging the indispensable role of UNRWA in

delivering critical services. As the World Health Organization's Director-General has emphasized, there is no substitute for UNRWA."