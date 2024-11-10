Shura Council Attends Parliamentarians Roundtable At 12Th World Urban Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Shura Council recently participated in Cairo in the Parliamentarians Roundtable Meeting, part of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the UN Human Settlements Programme.

The Shura Council was represented by Council Member H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi.

The meeting seeks to boost multi-level cooperation between parliaments and stakeholders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on the goals related to making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The agenda included the role of parliamentarians in promoting legislation and policies that support sustainable urban development and ways to enhance cooperation between the various stakeholders in urban affairs, with the attendees stressing the importance of developing legislative frameworks to encourage sustainable infrastructure, enhance energy efficiency, and adopt environmental solutions that support adaptation to climate change.

The meeting aims to present actionable ideas to support legislation to achieve adequate housing and sustainable urban development at the national and sub-national levels, with a focus on strengthening partnerships between parliamentarians and various parties such as civil society and the private sector.

Participants exchanged experiences and lessons learned from previous urban development initiatives, with the aim of building a more inclusive and sustainable urban society that contributes to achieving the global goals for sustainable development.