Kyiv Community Hands Almost 700 Drones To Ukraine's Military Operating In Country's East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko met with Ukrainian defenders in Donetsk region, bringing almost 700 drones of various types purchased by the Kyiv community.

The mayor announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"I visited our defenders in Donbas, where it's very hot today. I brought and handed over almost 700 drones of various types, FPVs and Mavics, from the Kyiv community. I stopped by to speak with the military from four brigades," he wrote.

General Staff update: 153 clashes on battlefield, around 400 Russian casualties on Pokrovsk front

Klitschko clarified that he handed over 300 FPV drones with night-vision gear to the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Kyiv allocated funds for 1,000 such drones to be donated to the brigade, and assured that the unit would receive all them.

At the same time, the mayor handed over 283 Mavic drones - with daytime and nighttime cameras, as well as a Vampire strike drone - to the 5th Separate Assault Brigades. In addition, the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade received 50 Mavic 3E drones.

According to the mayor, 60 drones, including 50 Mavic 3E and 10 Mavic 3T (nighttime), were handed over to the Voron tactical group of the National Guard.

Ukrainian arms manufacturers surpass milestone of 100 missile units – Zelensky

"The Kyiv community keeps helping our defenders. All this equipment was purchased with the funds from the city budget. And we are looking for all opportunities, both budgetary and from attracting charitable assistance, to buy and send equipment to our fighters," Klitschko concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late October, the Kyiv community handed over 550 more drones to the Kyiv 5th Separate Assault Brigade.