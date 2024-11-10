October jobs report lands days before Election Day

(MENAFN) The Department is arranged to publish its jobs report for October on Friday, which is going to be the final top economic data publish before the Election Day and the Reserve’s law meeting in the upcoming week.



American electors and Fed lawmakers will get the chance to explore the state of play in the labor and issue that into their own decisions in the upcoming week. Electors is going to decide if control of is going to be shared between, or incorporated under Democrats or Republicans—while central lawmakers will decide whether to decrease interest ratios once more and by how much.



The U.S. economy is expected to have gained 115,000 jobs in October, based on an LSEG survey of economists. This would represent a significantly slower rate of job growth compared to September, when 254,000 jobs were added, far surpassing the LSEG forecast of 140,000 jobs.



October's jobs report is likely to be affected by several factors, including the recent hurricanes in the southeastern U.S. and ongoing labor disputes, which could lead to weaker-than-expected job growth.

