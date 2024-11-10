Canada Hindu Temple Attack: Police Arrest Khalistani Protest Organiser Inderjeet Gosal Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canada : Peel Regional (PRP) announced that Inderjeet Gosal, the principal organiser of the Khalistani protests in Canada, was arrested and charged in connection with the violent invasion of a Hindu temple in Brampton, on Friday.

Who is Inderjeet Gosal?

Gosal is regarded to be the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun's lieutenant. Gosal took over as the main Canadian organiser of the after Hardeep Singh Najjar, leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Gosal used to work closely with Najjar.

"On November 8, 2024, he [Gosal] was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date," Peel Region Police said in a statement.

According to the Canada police, Inderjeet Singh Gosal was also reportedly one of the 13 Canadians targeted in violent criminal activities directed at pro-Khalistan elements. Nijjar's murder sent India and Canada's diplomatic ties into a toss, with the Hindu temple attack and subsequent protests adding to it further.

In August 2024, Canadian police had reportedly warned Inderjeet

Gosal of a heightened threat to his life. Gurpatwant Pannun had also confirmed about Ontario police, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s "duty to warn" notice to Gosal.

"I've been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life," a statement from Pannun quoted Gosal as saying. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Khalistani session plan for Punjab, according to a report by Reuters.

Canada: Ongoing issue

On Saturday, Chandra Arya, a Member of Parliament in Canada , issued a statement condemning the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3. He also criticised politicians for misrepresenting the incident as a Hindu-Sikh issue.