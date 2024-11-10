Women make up 11.9 percent of employees in state-owned enterprises

(MENAFN) Based on the report published by the AA correspondent from the previous year Public Enterprises Report of the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, under the framework of rationalizing hire in country enterprises, its goal is to lower idle workforce, develop the personnel account through employment of skilled personnel and build more viable administrations.



In this scenario, while a typical of 100,516 individuals were hired in the organizations in the Ministry’s portfolio during 2019, 99,235 during 2020, as well as 99,378 during 2021, this figure transformed into 99,231 during 2022. The figure of personnel was resolved as 98,922 individuals in the previous year.



Among the employments, 47,220 were government employees and contracted personnel, whereas 51,702 were workers.



Aside from temporary employees, the figure of workers hired in SOEs was reported as 94,557 as the close of 2023.

