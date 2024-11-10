Khelo India Initiative Propels J&K Athletes To National Platforms

Additionally, two players from the Khelo India Volleyball Centre in Ganderbal have been chosen to participate in the ongoing Under-17 68th School Nationals at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, two more girls from Ganderbal have been selected for the North Zone Inter University Tournament at Panipat, adding to the region's growing list of sports achievements.

The success story continues with four players from the Khelo India Kabaddi Centre in Shadipora, who have earned places in the Under-17 Kabaddi National Championship, where they will represent Jammu and Kashmir on the national stage.

Also marking this wave of accomplishments, Wani Mursal Haq from the Khelo India Centre in Kupwara will compete in the Under-17 Boys' Kabaddi event at the School National Games, scheduled for November 16-20, 2024, in Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister for Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Satish Sharma, extended congratulations to all the selected athletes, expressing pride in their achievements.

The Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's exceptional sports infrastructure.

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, added that through the dedication and support of Khelo India, young athletes from rural areas across J&K are rising to compete at national events.

