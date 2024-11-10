CM Calls For 'Change In Approach', Reaching Out To The People

“Until now, Sonamarg was known as a summer destination. However, with the Z Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg now becomes accessible year-round. Previously, Gulmarg was our primary ski destination, but I believe Sonamarg holds immense potential for winter tourism. We should consider Sonamarg from a winter tourism perspective and develop a comprehensive plan. This will allow us to mark areas for skiing and install ski lifts. Given Sonamarg's excellent snowbound conditions, it deserves our attention,” Omar said.

He was chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Mini Secretariat here today to assess the status of various development activities, projects, and schemes in the district.

Highlighting the year-round tourism potential of Sonamarg following the opening of the Z Morh Tunnel, the Chief Minister directed Tourism Department to come up with a plan for skiing at this tourist destination, he remarked,

During the meeting, the CM emphasized the need for a proactive approach among officers to ensure swift and effective resolution of public concerns.

“Our contact with the public must increase. Following the elections, people's expectations have risen, and more will be visiting government offices. We need to change our approach, reach out to people, and address their concerns,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, other Cabinet Ministers including Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Legislative Assembly Kangan Mehar Ali also participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, other Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, senior police and civil officials, Heads of Departments, and other concerned district officers were also present during the meeting.

As the representative of Ganderbal constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, CM reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the district's development efforts.

“Ganderbal, as my constituency, will experience more pressure-coming not just from me, but from the voters and residents here. Being elected from this segment naturally adds responsibility. I assure you of my full support and assistance in carrying out these duties,” he said.

The Chief Minister also cautioned about delays in execution of works under CAPEX and centrally sponsored schemes, underscoring the need to expedite execution of works in all districts, including Ganderbal.

Recognizing the potential of Manasbal Lake for water sports, CM said,“Manasbal has tremendous potential for water sports, with its water quality, depth, and unique conditions. We need to explore the possibility of establishing infrastructure to develop water sports at Manasbal.”

