King, UK Monarch Meet At Windsor Castle
11/9/2024 11:18:45 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah and King Charles III of the United Kingdom held a meeting at Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Discussions covered the historical ties between the two kingdoms and ways to consolidate them across all sectors., according to a Royal Court statement.
Upon arrival at Windsor Castle, an official welcoming ceremony was held for His Majesty, the statement said.
