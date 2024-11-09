89.4% Of Voters Satisfied With 2024 Parliamentary Election Results - Survey

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The outcomes of the 2024 parliamentary reflect strong confidence in the electoral process, with 89.4 per cent of Jordanian voters expressing satisfaction, according to a recent survey by the Kafaah Centre for Performance Indicators.

The survey findings were announced during the launch of the 2024 Parliamentary Elections Compliance Report, held in the presence of Chairman of the Independent Elections Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah.

Maaytah stressed that the high satisfaction rate demonstrates the IEC's dedication to integrity, transparency, and compliance in managing elections, noting that the commission continually seeks to improve by learning from previous experiences and cooperating with partners, according to an IEC statement.

Maaytah also said that the IEC is cooperating with the Ministry of Digital Economy to explore the use of digital IDs through the Sanad app, aiming to streamline voting procedures while continuing to use national ID cards issued by the Department of Civil Status and Passports.

The survey evaluated multiple aspects of the voting experience, including personal data security, vote confidentiality, voter rights awareness, the impact of awareness campaigns on turnout, the effectiveness of educational materials, responsiveness to and handling of complaints, and the accuracy of public election information.

Kafaah Centre CEO Moath Mubaidin highlighted that the performance index aligns with global standards, citing frameworks such as the UN Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation of 2005 and core human rights documents, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The report showed that the IEC achieved an 83 per cent compliance rate with procedural standards across 13 key monitoring areas.

The 2024 elections were assessed on specific criteria, including polling station accessibility (6.6 out of 10), confidentiality of votes (8 out of 10), party diversity and fair competition (10 out of 10), election observation (8.8 out of 10), impact of voter education programmes (5.3 out of 10), and voter registration accuracy (10 out of 10).

Other measures included voter list accuracy and updates (10 out of 10), complaint handling efficiency (7.2 out of 10), accuracy of public election information (8.3 out of 10), compliance with data protection laws (10 out of 10), transparency in campaign financing (8.3 out of 10), media and advertising coverage (6 out of 10), and election result accuracy and transparency (9 out of 10).