Boquete: 2 Men Die In Lucero When Their Vehicle Drives Into The Hydroelectric Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Two men lost their lives after their vehicle landed in a canal at the La Estrella hydroelectric plant, located between the towns of Boquete and Caldera, in the province of Chiriquí, better known as Lucero. The were identified as William Canto Moreno 44, and Alberto Luis Patiño Rodríguez 48. According to initial reports, the driver of the car would have lost control near the Lucero-Jarramillo Abajo road, Boquete, near the Los Luceros residence, in the early hours of Saturday, which caused it to tumble into the water canal. Personnel from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) and firefighters worked at the scene to rescue the bodies and recover the vehicle from the water.

Units of the National Police together with the Public Ministry arrived in the area of ​​the accident, carrying out the corresponding procedures. Heavy rains continue in the region, mainly affecting the town of Boquete and its surrounding areas. This tragic event would be the second of its kind in less than three months, as another similar incident happened that claimed the life of a Canadian. Guard rails were supposed to be in place shortly after the first accident. There was someone, a concerned citizen, who was attempting to put up some plastic pipe guard rails until something more permanent could be installed. 3 deaths so far due to a lack of guard rails at the canal site.