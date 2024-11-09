Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief
Date
11/9/2024 9:45:31 PM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4006909
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 11/09/24 at 1653 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnes Street, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brandi Munger
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VICTIM: Michelle Munger
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a female who was refusing to leave another's property. Investigation revealed Brandi Munger entered Michelle Munger's residence and caused damage to her property. Brandi was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Munger was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center for lack of $2,500.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
