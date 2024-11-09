FEMA Extends Deadline To Apply For Helene Assistance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RALEIGH, N.C. - The deadline for North Carolinians in 39 counties to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance after Tropical Storm Helene has been extended to Jan. 7, 2025.

Homeowners and renters in the following counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for serious needs, displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties, along with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina, with losses from Tropical Storm Helene.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance , which is the quickest way to apply. Survivors can also apply using the FEMA App on mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362 . The Helpline is open every day, and help is available in most languages. Those who use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, should give the FEMA representative their number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

