Zelensky And Trump Teams Agree To Start Preparations For Meeting - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald will begin practical preparations for organizing their meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Possible future contacts at the leaders' level were discussed and it was agreed that the teams will start practical preparations for organizing such a meeting," Sybiha said, commenting on a call between Zelensky and Trump.

He noted that the dialogue between Zelensky and Trump had been established, as evidenced by the speed of their phone call after the U.S. presidential election.

"It is obvious that global changes of this nature [the U.S. presidential election] are also always a hope and a chance to speed up the achievement of a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

He said he was confident that achieving a just peace for Ukraine and stopping Russian aggression unites Ukraine and its partners.

He also recalled that inviting Ukraine to NATO was an element of President Zelensky's Victory Plan.