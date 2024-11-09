War Update: 108 Clashes On Front Lines, Most Of Them On Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat clashes on the front lines in Ukraine has increased to 108 since the beginning of Saturday, November 9, with the Russian focusing on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors where they carried out 51 attacks.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as 16:00 on Saturday, November 9, Ukrinform reports.

During the day, in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Russians fired artillery at Pavlivka, Volfyne, Velyka Pisarivka, Zhuravka, Bezsalivka, Uhroidy and Leonivka. Myropillya was hit by airstrikes.

Today, the Russians carried out nine airstrikes in the Kursk region, using 15 guided bombs. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled 13 enemy attacks in this sector.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to advance near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozove. Two attacks are still ongoing. In total, four clashes were recorded in the sector. The Russian aircraft struck Kupiansk with five guided aerial bombs.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians launched 14 attacks near Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, and Bilohorivka. Four clashes are ongoing. Enemy bomber aircraft struck the Terny and Yampolivka areas.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops advanced near Verkhniokamianske and carried out airstrikes in the Siversk area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near Bila Hora. The Russians continued to destroy Chasiv Yar with airstrikes. Today they dropped nine guided aerial bombs and used unguided air missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the area of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka. Four attacks were repelled, and two battles are still going on. The Russians dropped two glide bombs on Kostiantynivka.

The enemy remains active in the Pokrovsk sector. As many as 28 clashes were recorded today. Fighting continues near Promin.

The situation remains tense in the Kurakhove sector. Some 16 assaults were repelled near Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, and 17 battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Bohoiavlenka, Trudove, and Maksymivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces