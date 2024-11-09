عربي


Enemy Launching Guided Bombs On Zaporizhzhia From Occupied Territory Fedorov

11/9/2024 7:15:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is targeting the city of Zaporizhzhia with dozens of guided aerial bombs (KABs) every week, striking from approximately 70-80 km away, mostly from positions over the occupied towns of Tokmak and Molochansk.

This information was shared by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a television broadcast, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Fedorov, Russia regularly bombards the city of Zaporizhzhia "with dozens of KABs each week."

"The enemy is launching KABs from a distance of 70-80 km, primarily from positions over Tokmak and Molochansk," he stated.

Read also: Russians shell 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in past day

Additionally, Fedorov highlighted the threat of the enemy deploying new weaponry, such as modified 'Hrim' missiles.

He emphasized the urgent need to strengthen air defense systems: "We must enhance our air defense; there is simply no other way. There are many modern systems available that can protect Zaporizhzhia," he stressed.

As previously reported, this week alone, Russian KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia have resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to over 40 others, including children.

UkrinForm

