General Staff Update: 153 Clashes On Battlefield, Around 400 Russian Casualties On Pokrovsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Pokrovsk front, about 400 occupiers have been eliminated; a total of 153 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline.

This is according to the operational update from the General Staff of the of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 9, 2024, posted on and relayed by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, a total of 153 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy launched one missile strike (using one missile), 56 (using 77 guided air bombs), and 675 kamikaze drone strikes. They also carried out over 3,900 shelling on our troops' positions," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders unsuccessfully stormed the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk twice.

Today, the invaders have lost 65 personnel killed and wounded in this sector; besides, the Ukrainian troops have destroyed a combat armored vehicle, an artillery system, 20 UAVs, eight vehicles, and three units of special equipment. They have also significantly damaged three artillery systems, seven vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were eight engagements near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozove. Five clashes are still ongoing.

The Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling an enemy attack near Hrekivka in the Lyman sector . Fourteen enemy assault actions throughout the day were stopped near Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian units repelled one attack near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two attempts by the invaders to advance near Bila Hora and Stupochky were unsuccessful.

In the Toretsk sector , the occupiers attempted to storm the areas near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka nine times. Combat operations are ongoing at four locations, with the enemy pressing and attempting to advance near Toretsk.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector . Throughout the day, they have carried out a total of 36 assault and offensive operations. The highest enemy activity is observed in the areas of Promin, Lysivka, and Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

According to tentative data, today, the Ukrainian defenders have killed 180 and wounded 210 occupiers in this sector. Three tanks, ten armored fighting vehicles, 19 vehicles, four mortars, and one artillery system have been destroyed.

The situation is also challenging in the Kurakhove sector , with 40 combat clashes so far today. Russians attempted to advance in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Fighting continues.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks by the enemy units near Bohoyavlenka, Trudove, and Maksymivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , three enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian forces are holding the defense, having repelled four enemy attacks. A total of 18 attacks have been launched on the Ukrainian units today.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, in October, Ukrainian drones destroyed and hit over 52,000 Russian targets; this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.