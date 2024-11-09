Over 700 Artifacts Found In Bilsk Historical Reserve In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, archaeologists have discovered four new cultural heritage sites this year, with over 700 finds made during the season.

Ihor Korost, director of the Bilsk Historical and Cultural Reserve, shared this information with an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This year, our institution organized the work of five archaeological expeditions. Over nearly a year of work, we were able to identify four new cultural heritage sites. The total number of finds for the season is over 700 items. For me, the most interesting finds are from the 3rd–1st centuries BC at the Kotelevske settlement. This is what we call the 'dark period': the end of the Scythian era and the beginning of the migration of the Sarmatians into Ukraine," the scientist noted.

The director of the reserve clarified that the Kotelevske settlement itself is a reference archaeological site. This field season, archaeologists were fortunate to find a valuable collection of artifacts from this period, including iron arrowheads, elements of clothing, household tools, and both imported and local pottery.

Korost added that the 2024 archaeological season is far from over, so the number of discovered archaeological artifacts will continue to grow.

The Bilsk Historical and Cultural Reserve is responsible for the protection, preservation, and study of cultural heritage sites within the Bilsk settlement area. The reserve covers more than seven thousand hectares of land and about 70 monuments. Among these are four national-level archaeological sites: the Great Skorobir and Dug-up Grave places, the Hlynsk settlement in Poltava region, and the Bilsk settlement located in both Poltava and Sumy regions. The Bilsk settlement is the main object of the Reserve.

As reported by Ukrinform, near the Bilsk settlement in Poltava region, archaeologists found the handle of an ancient amphora with an interesting and rare maker's mark. This is the first time such a mark has been recorded in the Bilsk Reserve.